Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.81.

In other news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $167.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.09. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

