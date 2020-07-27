Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 6,357.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 230,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Knight Equity raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,725 shares of company stock valued at $14,972,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

