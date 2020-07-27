Robert W. Baird Increases Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $180.00

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.28.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.