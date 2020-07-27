Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $40.51 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 49,807 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.