Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Roots’ analysis:

Get Roots alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RROTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

RROTF stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. Roots has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.