Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $54.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities raised Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 23.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 39.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 251,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 58.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 582,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 243,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

