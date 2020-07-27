Rosenblatt Securities Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Twitter from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,886. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 122.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 254.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

