Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,214 Shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of National Bankshares worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $25.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $165.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.55. National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

