Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,122 Shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 229.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. Shutterstock Inc has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $910,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,096,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,475,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,652 shares of company stock worth $4,216,972. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

