Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,286 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novavax were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.19.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $133.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $151.20.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

