Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $44.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.35.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,871,000 after purchasing an additional 580,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after purchasing an additional 854,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $110,791,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.