Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 109.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Forescout Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114,757 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,441,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,120,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,966,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,233,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after buying an additional 353,635 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $28.94 on Monday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

