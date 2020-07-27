Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 272.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seacor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CKH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seacor by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 1,247.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 37.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 45.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

CKH opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.92. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

