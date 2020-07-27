Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $850.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $765.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $837.25.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,417.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 738.02 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

