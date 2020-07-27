Royal Bank of Canada Buys 2,908 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,982 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of ACNB worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ACNB by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACNB by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ACNB by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACNB. ValuEngine raised ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of ACNB opened at $22.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.04. ACNB Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 18.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

ACNB Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

