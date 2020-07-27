Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $741,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,094 in the last three months. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $44.72 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

