Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

