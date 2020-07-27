Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 590.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $30,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AAR by 1,619.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 586,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAR by 120.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235,909 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at $3,498,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at $3,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $632.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIR. SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.