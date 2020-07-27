Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.43% of VAALCO Energy worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 26.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 120,835 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,710,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.72.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 68.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

