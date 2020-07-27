Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

