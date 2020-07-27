Royal Bank of Canada Has $224,000 Position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM (NYSE:NHA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of NYSE NHA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

NUVEEN MUN 2021/COM Profile

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

