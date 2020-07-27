Royal Bank of Canada Has $227,000 Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 258.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($5.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($5.22). The business had revenue of ($70.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 8,425 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $108,092.75. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

