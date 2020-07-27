Royal Bank of Canada Has $230,000 Stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMOM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 100,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QMOM opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

