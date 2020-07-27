Royal Bank of Canada Has $232,000 Stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742,390 shares in the company, valued at $44,550,823.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $169,550.88. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,510. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $87.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.