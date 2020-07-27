Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 336.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 406,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 145,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of CYTK opened at $23.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

