Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 246.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

In other SmileDirectClub news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

