Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in The Zweig Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Zweig Total Return Fund by 61.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Zweig Total Return Fund alerts:

NYSE:ZTR opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Zweig Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.