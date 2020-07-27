Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,883 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.18. Ship Finance International Limited has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.86%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Ship Finance International Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

