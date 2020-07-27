Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,747,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,641,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $490.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

