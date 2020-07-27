Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 622.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $10.95 on Monday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.