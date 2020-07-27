Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 91,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

