Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,052 Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

