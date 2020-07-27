Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,299 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Apergy worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $750.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

APY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.