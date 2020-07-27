Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,618 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Carvana were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 15.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVNA opened at $148.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $150.80.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

