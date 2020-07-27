Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,888 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,527,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 188,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,949 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,649,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 112.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,628,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after purchasing an additional 862,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $24,850,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

