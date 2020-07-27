RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 418.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RTI Surgical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RTIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTI Surgical Holdings Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.