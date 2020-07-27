Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RUSHA. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

