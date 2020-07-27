Santander Consumer USA (SC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SC. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

