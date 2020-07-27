Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Science Applications International worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 534,441 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAIC opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. Science Applications International Corp has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

