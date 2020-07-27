SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $13.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SciPlay from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised SciPlay from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $5,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,101,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,345,765. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 379,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SciPlay by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SciPlay by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 679,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 528,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 345.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 394,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.