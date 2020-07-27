Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate is expected to benefit from robust demand for 16-terabyte products, as production to higher volumes improves. Increasing traction for mass storage solutions across edge and enterprise markets is a tailwind. Also, rapid adoption of nearline solutions is likely to boost the top line in the quarters ahead. Higher HDD demand of mass capacity storage products from hyperscalers, driven by data growth at the edge and in the cloud, is a positive. Further, the company provided encouraging guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from its peers in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion in the near term. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak is exerting pressure on Legacy market revenues.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a sell rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of STX stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,416. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

