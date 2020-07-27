Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $583.52 Million

Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post $583.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.00 million and the highest is $664.30 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $883.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NYSE ST opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.