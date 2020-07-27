Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,493 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.34 and a 200-day moving average of $311.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

