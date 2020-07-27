Siebert Williams Shank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $117.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.77.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

