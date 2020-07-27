Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 722,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Sierra Oncology worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $14,507,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the first quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 659,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 824,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

SRRA opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.32. Sierra Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.43. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

