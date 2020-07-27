Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.72

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$16.72 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 317223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $548.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

