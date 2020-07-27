Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,462 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $370.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,605.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

