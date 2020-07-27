SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SilverBow Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $53.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

