Skechers USA Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Skechers USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers USA by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,679 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $379,000.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $392,850.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

