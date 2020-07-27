Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,129 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Snap by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 in the last 90 days.

NYSE SNAP opened at $22.15 on Monday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.79.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

